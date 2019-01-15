Celebrations as Organisers Announce the Return of Big Brother Naija

For many months, there were speculations that the famous Big Brother Naija reality TV show would not hold this year, and this was because of the upcoming elections.

Now, Bet9ja has been revealed as the official sponsor of this year’s show, while the locations for the free auditions have been shared.

The show will be held in Nigeria this year, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host.

