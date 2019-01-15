Celebrations as Organisers Announce the Return of Big Brother Naija

For many months, there were speculations that the famous Big Brother Naija reality TV show would not hold this year, and this was because of the upcoming elections.

Now, Bet9ja has been revealed as the official sponsor of this year’s show, while the locations for the free auditions have been shared.

The show will be held in Nigeria this year, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host.

Here’s what folks think:

Big Brother 2019 is here!!! 💣 TODAY, we serve you full details😉#BBNaija2019 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/v2MW2QD2ui — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) January 15, 2019

Since Bet9ja is the official sponsor of #BBNaija I guess we’ll start playing odds on housemate to leave the house. — Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) January 15, 2019

Lagos

Abuja

Port Harcourt

Enugu

Warri

Calabar

Benin City

Ibadan

Please follow @DStvNg for further details on the venues in your preferred city. #BBNaija — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) January 15, 2019

So since #BBNaija is holding in Nigeria this year no flight again for people being evicted this one na just enter cab or okada go ur house jeje🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aCtDPABWkq — Your Daddy's Girl🇳🇬🇿🇦 (@ChidexGH1) January 15, 2019

#BBNaija 2019 to be held in Nigeria? Can’t wait to see somebody’s parents come live on set to drag their daughter or son home because of all the immorality — AJ | Adonai Jonathan (@Mrmanhere_) January 15, 2019

Ah so your favorite Reality Tv Show #BBNaija is coming back this Year❤️ I am going to contest too😁😎 — DREYLO (@Drey_Lo) January 15, 2019