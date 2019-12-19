Celebrations After Donald Trump Got Impeached for Abuse of Power

President Donald Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, making him the third American President to be charged for high crimes and misdemeanors.

According to AP News, the historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over the charges that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.

The report added that the articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, will not go to the Senate for trial. If Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he would have to run for reelection carrying the enduring mark of impeachment on his purposely disruptive presidency.

Check out when he was impeached:

And here’s what folks think of this update:

