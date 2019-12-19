Celebrations After Donald Trump Got Impeached for Abuse of Power

President Donald Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, making him the third American President to be charged for high crimes and misdemeanors.

According to AP News, the historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over the charges that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.

The report added that the articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, will not go to the Senate for trial. If Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he would have to run for reelection carrying the enduring mark of impeachment on his purposely disruptive presidency.

Check out when he was impeached:

This is the moment President Donald Trump was impeached. pic.twitter.com/MrhI3CmpW2 — VICE News (@vicenews) December 19, 2019

And here’s what folks think of this update:

Donald Trump is the 3rd President in US history to have been impeached by the House. But, impeachment doesn’t mean instant removal. There will then be a trial held in Senate. If 67% of the Senate votes for conviction, then he will be removed from office. Otherwise, he remains. — zellie (@zellieimani) December 19, 2019

At last Donald Trump was finally able to accomplish something Barack Obama was never able to do as President… Get impeached. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) December 19, 2019

The House of Representatives has impeached Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, making him the third president in history to be charged with committing high crimes and misdemeanors and face removal by the Senate. pic.twitter.com/5uC2cMTxAl — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) December 19, 2019

Donald Trump has been impeached.

Donald Trump has been impeached.

Donald Trump has been impeached.

Donald Trump has been impeached.

Donald Trump has been impeached.

Donald Trump has been impeached.

Donald Trump has been impeached.

pic.twitter.com/F7fBuRUagd — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) December 19, 2019

Pelosi invoking the late Rep. Elijah Cummings was a perfect punctuation to her statement on the impeachment of Donald Trump. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) December 19, 2019

Nothing turns me on quite as much as Donald Trump getting impeached. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) December 19, 2019

wow i can’t believe it alexa play Fuck Donald Trump by YG and keep it on repeat https://t.co/DWEVoHLlNO — ✰ samflower ✰ (@milkygoddess) December 19, 2019