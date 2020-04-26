Celebrated Swedish author, Per Olov Enquist, dies aged 85

Renowned Swedish author, Per Olov Enquist, has died aged 85.

Sitting atop Swedish literary space for over half a century, Enquist’s work transcended his native Scandinavia as he won acclaim in all of Europe and beyond.

His plays and novels – described as pessimistic in their outlook – often deal with questions of truth, and the blurred lines between fact and fiction.

The film Pelle the Conqueror, whose screenplay he penned, won an Oscar for best foreign-language film.

Born in 1934 in northern Sweden, he penned more than 20 novels, plays and essays which have been translated into more than a dozen languages and won a number of awards at home and abroad, BBC writes.

His Magnum Opus, the Visit of the Royal Physician – which won Sweden’s top literary honour in 1999, the August Prize – earned him broad international acclaim. It tells the story of a romance between the physician of the mad Danish King Christian VII and the queen, youngest sister of George III of England.

Known in Sweden by his initials P.O., he won a second August award with his impressive autobiography “A Different Life” (2008), its name an homage to “A Life” by August Strindberg, the father of modern Swedish literature.

