CeeLo Green Criticizes Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s Musical Content

CeeLo Green has unkind things to say about Nicki Minaj’s influence on younger women rappers, who he says their music lack relevant content.

The member of Goodie Mobb said this in a new interview with Far Out magazine, in which he slammed people who make sexualised music.

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” he explained, adding. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.”

CeeLo added, “There should be a time and a place for adult content.”

He further suggested that these artists perpetuate harmful stereotypes that influence younger artists. “It’s problematic, we suffer from it because there are those that have nothing to do with it, but it is assumed of everyone,” he continued. “You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate.”

He added, “Attention is also a drug and competition is around,” and said that he believes that Cardi and Megan might “pay” for their sexually explicit music down the line.

“Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all. It comes at what cost?”

Well, many people have pulled up his old records and have accused him of misogyny.

CeeLo: goodness gracious, women rapping about sex? is this appropriate?? could this harm society?? let's be responsible adults. also CeeLo: https://t.co/phoMnUsch0 pic.twitter.com/iet4MF08JP — morg☆n, hot pockets heiress 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@synthentacle) August 10, 2020

CeeLo a fucking hypocrite & sexist asf. its hella rappers still putting out gang banging drug dealer murder music, while we're continuously dying via police/govt/interpersonal beefs, yet you point out women shaking they ass as "distasteful" and needing "time and place". go eat. — wet ass fupa. (@hbfromkc_) August 10, 2020

Ceelo once had to apologize for tweeting “If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent” so no one should take tips from him on anything much less a woman’s sexual agency and how to use your platform. https://t.co/ObA9hoUOox — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) August 10, 2020

If CeeLo has never had anything about "adult content" coming from male rappers, then this is just sexism https://t.co/Ektfgcq4qM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 10, 2020

[googles "title of CeeLo Green's biggest solo hit"] https://t.co/2OlJcgQNQD — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 10, 2020

