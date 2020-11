Cynthia Nwadiora aka Ceec clocked 28 on Friday, November 6, 2020 and has released stunning images to commemorate the occasion.

The former Big Brother Naija star and CEO of Ceegar took to Instagram to share photos of herself rocking a beautiful form fitted, floor length dress with cutouts in the torso region as well bling details from the fashion line, Erica Moore Brand.

Ceec showed off her stunning svelte figure with the images, captioning the shot;

“Let the celebration begin! 28th floor

