Cee-C, Kanayo O Kanayo hit US for Leadership Summit

Former BBNaija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, attended the 4th Pan Africa business leadership summit in the US in company of Nollywood legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo.

In an early morning post on Instagram Wednesday,Cee-C, who has carved a niche for herself in reality TV, shared a photo of herself and Kanayo.

“That’s right! @kanayo.o.kanayo initiated me into the billionaires club 😂😋• 4th Pan Africa Business leadership summit,” she wrote.

Cee-C finished as runner-up behind Miracle Igbokwe in the third season of Big Brother Naija held in South Africa.

Originally trained as a lawyer, the Enugu-born beauty has also made major inroads in fashion and TV.

