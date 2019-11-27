Cee-C, Kanayo O Kanayo hit US for Leadership Summit

emmanuelLifeStyleNo Comment on Cee-C, Kanayo O Kanayo hit US for Leadership Summit

Former BBNaija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, attended the 4th Pan Africa business leadership summit in the US in company of Nollywood legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo.

In an early morning post on Instagram Wednesday,Cee-C, who has carved a niche for herself in reality TV, shared a photo of herself and Kanayo.

“That’s right! @kanayo.o.kanayo initiated me into the billionaires club 😂😋• 4th Pan Africa Business leadership summit,” she wrote.

Cee-C finished as runner-up behind Miracle Igbokwe in the third season of Big Brother Naija held in South Africa.

Originally trained as a lawyer, the Enugu-born beauty has also made major inroads in fashion and TV.

See her post below:

,

Related Posts

Boy, 17 marries girlfriend, 16, in Anambra

November 27, 2019

Vanessa Mdee Reveals She’s a Relationship With Rotimi

November 26, 2019

French Montana Says He is Still in ICU After Six Days in Hospital

November 26, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *