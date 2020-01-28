Cee-C Drags Folks Who Criticised Nigerians for Mourning Kobe Bryant

Shortly after the news of Kobe Bryant’s death emerged, many Nigerians took to social media to mourn him. But some others, like #BBNaija’s Khloe and comedian Mr. Jollof, dragged folks for sharing their condolences.

Which is why Cee-C, who is close friends with Khloe, has decided to speak up, and her fans believe her reply is directed at her friend, Khloe.

She said: “It is ridiculous that in the midst of something as tragic as what happened yesterday, some people feel the need to spew their negativity towards people who are moved to mourn and show respect… When someone who has in some way impacted on your life dies whether from afar or close, I think it is only appropriate to celebrate them. If you don’t have any reason to celebrate them, let others do it because it is not only the right thing to do, it’s the humane thing to do!”

