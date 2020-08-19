CCTV captures moment 30-yr-old man raped girl, 11 in Delta

CCTV footage appears to show how a 30-year-old man raped an 11-year-old girl in Sapele, Delta State.

While details of the incident which happened last Wednesday remain sketchy, a source said the victim was assaulted when she went to use a convenience room, from where she came out minutes later crying and saying she had been abused by the suspect.

The suspect, simply identified as Jomaph, denied violating the young girl and threatened to arrest her and her family members.

But his act came unstuck as a CCTV camera installed by a neighbour for business reportedly exposed him in the act.

Police spokeswoman Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the incident yesterday, noting that she was yet to get an official report on the incident.

“The incident happened,” she said, adding, “They said, initially, the man denied, until they brought the CCTV footage and he owned up.”

