CCTV captures man who followed GoKada founder before gruesome murder

It has emerged that a masked man trailed the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gokada, Fahim Saleh before his brutal murder Tuesday.

Footage of closed-circuit television obtained by Manhattan Police shows Saleh in his residence at 265, East Houston Street, Manhattan, entering an elevator with the fellow who was wearing a black suit and a black mask.

On the video, the elevator door opens and the 33-year-old Saleh goes into the apartment while the masked person follows directly behind him, and the two immediately start to struggle, said a Police official as per The New York Times.

The sister is seen on the video arriving a short time later. There is a second way out of the apartment through a service entrance, the official said.

His sister made the gruesome discovery at 3:30 pm when she went to check on him after not hearing from him for a day, the official added.

Saleh’ s dismembered and decapitated remains were found in his home on Manhattan’s Lower East Side on Tuesday afternoon while his dog, Laila, was, however, found alive in the apartment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

