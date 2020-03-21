CBN

CBN devalues Naira, now sells for 380/dollar

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has devalued the naira in the face of the worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic that has inflicted economic woes on nations across the world, particularly mono-economies such as Nigeria.

In a communique to all banks and Bureaux de Change (BDC) yesterday, Friday, March 20, 2020, the apex bank advised that the BDC to end-user sales of the dollar should not be more than N380/1USD.

This is up from the previous N360/1USD and is the highest official exchange rate between the dollar and naira in over two years suggesting an almost inevitable devaluation of the country’s currency.

