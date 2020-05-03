CBN Bans Banks From Sacking Staff During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Punch is reporting that the Central Bank of Nigeria has banned banks from laying off their staff during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the outlet, this was contained in a statement on Sunday by the apex bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, and it comes days after the Presidential Task Force Team on COVID-19 said that banks would be allowed to re-open for commercial operations as the lockdown eases in parts of the country effective Monday, May 4.

Apparently, some banks had proposed the idea of downsizing their workforce as they plan to recommence operations. Now, the apex bank said it convened a meeting with the banks to review the economic impact the proposed action would have on workers and their families, especially at such a difficult time.

“A special meeting of the Bankers’ Committee was convened on May 2, 2020, to further review the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian banking industry. The Committee particularly deliberated on the issue of the operating costs of banks in view of the disruptions emanating from the global economic difficulties and decided as follows: In order to help minimize and mitigate the negative impact of the COVID19 pandemic on families and livelihoods, no bank in Nigeria shall retrench or lay-off any staff of any cadre (including full-time and part-time). To give effect to the above measure, the express approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria shall be required in the event that it becomes absolutely necessary to lay-off any such staff. The Central Bank of Nigeria solicits the support of all in our collective effort to weather through the economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

