Cavani’s United switch not good for Ighalo – Berbatov

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov is concerned over the future of Odion Ighalo following the arrival of Edison Cavani at the club.

Cavani joined the Red Devils on transfer deadline day and is expected to lead the club’s attack.

Ighalo, who arrived United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January has featured in one league game for the club this season as his fortunes dwindle.

The Nigerian striker has failed to make the matchday squad in their last two league games, and Cavani’s arrival will further push him down the pecking order – a situation Berbatov is worried about.

“The likes of Ibrahimovic and Henrik Larsson had huge impacts late in their careers at United, and Cavani can do the same. He can be a great help to Martial, Rashford, and Greenwood. He is sure to have had a good talk with Ole before signing, and while he won’t have demanded to play every game, he isn’t coming to sit on the bench either,” the Bulgarian said.

“Some will say this is a panic buy, but with the speculation of players that didn’t sign, it’s clear they wanted an attacking player. Sancho may not have worked out, so they get Cavani instead, and he can score goals. The really interesting question is how it affects the young boys, and what this means for Ighalo.”

