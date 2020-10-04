Cavani to hit England for sensational Man United switch

Former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is due to fly into England on Sunday to join Manchester United.

Reports in British media claim the 33-year-old Uruguayan is on the cusp of joining United for a two-year contract worth approximately £21m.

Cavani is out of contract having left Paris St-Germain at the end of June following the arrival last season of Mauro Icardi.

United have been given a positive impression about the player’s desire to play for the club and providing face-to-face talks confirm that impression, a deal will be done.

The Red Devils are braced for some criticism but feel Cavani’s record justifies their move for him.

He has scored a total of 341 goals in 556 club games. Included in that are a club record of 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG. He has also scored 50 goals in 116 internationals for Uruguay.

If the deal does go through, one of Cavani’s first games could be against PSG, who are United’s opponents in their first Champions League group game at the Parc de Princes on 20 October.

It remains unclear however what the deal portends for Nigerian international Odion Ighalo who has fallen down the pecking order of late.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

