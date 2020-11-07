Cavani on target as United return to winning ways

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to ease the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win at Everton.

Following their damaging defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek and a loss to Arsenal last Sunday, it looked like the visitors were heading for more trouble when Everton took the lead after 19 minutes.

Jordan Pickford’s punt forward was flicked on by Dominic Calvert-Lewin before Bernard found the bottom corner with a crisp strike.

But the Red Devils equalised five minutes after going behind when Fernandes ghosted into the box and headed past Pickford from Luke Shaw’s cross for his fifth goal of the season.

Then after Lucas Digne had hit David de Gea’s right post with a rising shot, United went ahead as Fernandes’s lofted cross towards Marcus Rashford dropped into the bottom corner.

There were further chances for a much-improved United before Edinson Cavani scored his first goal for the club on the counter-attack in the final minute of added time.

A third successive defeat leaves Everton fifth in the table as United climb to 13th.

