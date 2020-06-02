Cause of Death of Twilight Actor, Gregory Boyce and Nigerian Girlfriend Revealed as Accidental Overdose

The cause of death of Twilight actor, Gregory Tyree Boyce and his Nigerian girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju has been revealed as an accidental drug overdose.

According to John Fudenberg who is Clark County Coroner, the couple died from cocaine and fentanyl intoxication.

The deaths of Boyce, 30 and Adepoju, 27, were ruled accidental as reports from the Metropolitan Police Department claimed that witnesses said they’d seen the couple take “harder drugs” such as cocaine and methamphetamine, ES reports.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the friends and families of Mr. Boyce and Ms. Adepoju during this difficult time,” Fudenberg said.

Gregory Boyce best-known for playing Tyler Crowley, a friend of Bella Swan, in the Twilight trilogy, was found dead in his Las Vegas apartment on May 13.

He is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, while Adepoju had a young son, named Egypt.

