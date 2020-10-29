Catholic school burnt down over hijab row

Religious tension is high in Malawi’s eastern district of Machinga after unknown arsonists torched the headteacher’s office in a Catholic school after he refused to allow Muslim students to attend class while wearing hijabs.

The police have confirmed the incident at Mpiri primary school, saying the building was burnt to ashes.

The population in the area is evenly divided between Christians and Muslims but most schools are owned by the Anglican and Catholic churches.

The government policy does not prescribe a school dress code, but some Christian schools have always insisted that learners at their institutions should not wear hijabs, a decision that has led to several religious clashes.

The Anglican and Catholic churches have threatened to close their schools in the area in the wake of the recent attacks.

