Catholic priests, abducted in Ondo, regain freedom

The two Catholic priests abducted by gunmen last Friday in Ondo State, south-west Nigeria, have been released after six in captivity.

The abducted priests – Rev. Fr. Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi from Awka Catholic Diocese of Anambra State – were reportedly kidnapped at Elegbeka area of the state on their way to Akure for a wedding ceremony.

Confirming the release of the priest, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Femi Joseph, said the priests were freed as a result of the efforts of the men of the command who had been combing the forest where the victims were taken to by the abductors.

According to him, no ransom was paid before the victims were released but said the command is still on the trail of the hoodlums.

The PPRO said:

“I can confirm that the two priests have been rescued from the den of the hoodlums.

“Immediately the incident happened, we have deployed our men to comb the forest, it was when we closed in on them that they released the victims and ran away.

“Even after they have been released, we are still after the bandits and very soon we will get them arrested.”

The kidnappers had demanded a sum of N100 million as a ransom to release the clergymen.