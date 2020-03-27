Catholic Priest found dead in his car

A Catholic Priest, Rev Fr. Charles Okeje-Odogwu, was reportedly found dead in his car with the engine running in front of the parish gate on Tuesday, March 24.

The priest before his mysterious death was the Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Oroma Etiti community in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It is understood that the late priest, who managed Fr. Ohai Memorial Secondary School had attended the regional meeting of his region of the Archdiocese on Monday, 23 without any complain of ill health.

According to a family source, “The priest participated actively at the meeting and didn’t show any sign of illness before the sad incident. He had vomited in the car before he died.”

Though there are speculations that the priest died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking on the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said: “It seems there was no official report on such incident but the CP has directed the DPO to find out.”