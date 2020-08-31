Catch a Glimpse of Tiwa Savage’s Performance at the Notting Hill Carnival

The Notting Hill carnival held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in a manner quite different from how it has been held in the over 50 years it has been celebrated.

The yearly event which celebrates Carribean culture and Influences in London was a virtual affair this year due to the global pandemic that is Corona virus.

However, this did not stop enthusiasts from enjoying the show and one of the artists who performed was our very own ‘African bad gyal’, Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage performed her hit single, ‘Attention’, off her newly released ‘Celia’ Album.

Catch a glimpse of her virtual performance below.

