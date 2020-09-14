Cassper Nyovest’s Baby Boy is Here!

Cassper Nyovest and his fiancée, Thobeka Majozi have welcomed their baby boy into the world.

The South African rapper took to Twitter to share the news of the arrival of his offspring some hours ago, revealing that the newborn has been christened Khotso.

Speaking on being a father and his latest album titled ‘Any Minute Now,’ Cassper Nyovest tweeted;

This album means sooo much more and it makes sooo much sense now that my son, Khotso is here. #AnyMinuteNow — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 13, 2020

He also shared a picture of himself and the doctor who took delivery of his son, wearing their hospital gowns as he appreciated him for making the experience a bliss.

You made this experience a bliss. Thank you soo much Doctor. You deserve a TV show!!!! Hahaha what a funny guy!!!! Thank you .@DrNgotho pic.twitter.com/f82RSdNsAx — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 14, 2020

