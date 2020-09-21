Cassper Nyovest Wants His Boxing Match With AKA to Take Place at the Dome

Cassper Nyovest can’t wait to put his hands on AKA, but he wants their much-anticipated fight to take place at the famous event centre in South Africa called The Ticketpro Dome.

The rapper said this in response to a fan, who asked if Cassper already had an idea where their boxing match will take place.

“Where will we catch the match?” the fan asked. To which Cassper replied: “The Dome. So he knows how it feels to fill it up once in his career. It’s gonna be an epic night of entertainment.”

And that’s not all.

Cassper added that he is looking forward to the match and also explained why he doesn’t want to beat up his rival on the streets.

See his tweets:

