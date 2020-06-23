Cassper Nyovest can’t wait to be a daddy.

Recall that the South African rapper broke the news on his Twitter and also shared the picture of the ultrasound. “I’m going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother’s womb,” he said, and also used the same opportunity to announce that his album is set to be released in September.

While he did not confirm who the mother of his child is, the ultrasound listed the name Thobeka, where the mother’s name would ordinarily be. And it is worthy to note that Cassper has been rumoured to be dating Instagram star Thobeka Majozi.

The news sent his fans into a frenzy, with many people hopping onto the app to wish him all the best.

Now he has thanked them. “Thank you soooo much guys. Today was a beautiful day for me and my family. We all felt the love. Positive vibes only!!! Thank you!!!!” he tweeted, and quickly plugged his album release: “Now lemme go finish this album!!! #AMN drops September 11th.”

Thank you soooo much guys. Today was a beautiful day for me and my family. We all felt the love. Positive vibes only!!! Thank you!!!! Now lemme go finish this album!!! #AMN drops September 11th. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 22, 2020

