Cassper Nyovest Stands With Kelly Khumalo Who’s Being Bullied Over Ex’s Death

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his Instagram to speak out against folks who have made it their duty to bully singer Kelly Khumalo, whose former partner, footballer Senzo Meyiwa was murdered at her residence.

Recall that Khumalo was romantically involved with the married goalkeeper at the time of his death five years ago; he was killed during an alleged armed robbery which occurred at her residence in Vosloorus, Gauteng, South Africa.

Ever since, people have always found her guilty of being involved in the goalkeeper’s murder. And she refused t cower in the face of adversity.

Recently, news surfaced that four men have been arrested for the goalkeeper’s murder, and critics rose once again to speak ill of Khumalo. And she dragged them on her Instagram.

“I’m not going to sit back and let you abuse and accuse me of something I have nothing to do with. I have co-operated with the law, gave all the necessary information. If there’s one thing I will never do is take the fall for something I know nothing about. I will fight till my last breath because that’s who I am,” she said, per the South African.

Reacting to the bullying, Cassper Nyovest called out the trolls on his Twitter. “This sadly has become twitter. Full of hypocrites. Bullying people then the very next day write about depression being real,” he tweeted.

