Cassper Nyovest Shares First Photos of His New Home

Cassper Nyovest is having the best time of his life.

Yesterday, the South African rapper took to his Twitter to share the first photo of his magnificent home with a simple caption that says, “Home.”

This comes months after he dragged a troll for including him in the list of broke South African artistes.

“‘Why do musicians die broke?’, fam the likes of Cassper buying two Bentleys that look the same and Rolexes. What’s the point? Instead of investing, when he is broke you gonna ask us why musicians die broke.” wrote the Twitter user. To which Cassper slammed him, dismissing the trolls as “Satan.”

Now, the rapper wants you all to know he is making wise investments, and fans are super glad for him.

See the tweet below: