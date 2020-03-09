Cassper Nyovest took AKA to school recently on Twitter.

The drama started after AKA took to his page to rant about how no one should take advice from folks who aren’t of the same financial standing.

“If someone tries to give you advice, ask yourself … does this person live in the house I want, drive the car I want, or generally live the life I want … if the answer is no, then ask yourself what qualifies this person to dispense ANY sort of advice to you in the first place,” said the South African rapper.

Many people had a problem with such narrow-minded way of thinking, and one of those who called him out was his archrival, Cassper Nyovest.

“Here’s some advice from someone who’s filled up The Dome and successfully crowd surfed geh. Unga’bhekeli Abantu phansi! Ska nyatsa batho laaitie. You can get life changing financial advice from a gardner who’s never owed a car or a house. Success or money doesn’t quantify wisdom,” said Cassper.

See the exchange below:

