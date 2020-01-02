Cassper Nyovest Reveals He Was Scammed by a Building Contractor

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his Twitter to reveal that his plans for his Family Tree studios and office hit a bump after a contractor allegedly ran off with his money and left the job incomplete.

According to the South African rapper, he was scammed by the man who he paid to fix his premises, however, he has refused to allow this glitch to affect his positive energy this festive season.

“The dude who was doing the construction of my studio/office ran off with my money. I’m going to expose him properly but for now I’m going to enjoy my festive,” he said.

