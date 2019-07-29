Cassper Nyovest has kind things to say about Nigeria.

The South African rapper revealed his thoughts about the country during a chat with a fan who wishes the rapper is Nigerian.

“Won’t even lie. I wish i was from Nigeria too. The love they have for their own artists, the way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and Tv, there way they celebrate their music no matter where they are in the world, the unity within thier industry. A DREAM!” he tweeted.

And this comes mere weeks after his colleague, AKA, was dragged for his xenophobic rants after South Africa lost to Nigeria at the 2019 AFCON.

