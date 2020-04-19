Cassper Nyovest Performs at Global Citizen’s ‘One World: Together at Home’

This year, Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization, is hosting an online event called One World: Together At Home.

And this event, which is not for profit, is aimed at celebrating health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19.

The event has been curated by none other than Lady Gaga, and will be hosted by late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest has already performed. See his video below.

Other artists participating in the broadcast special are Alicia Keys, Awkwafina, Andrea Boccelli, Billie Eilish,  Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and many more.

