Cassper Nyovest Gifts Himself a Bentley to Celebrate 30th Birthday

Happy birthday to Cassper Nyovest!

The South African rapper has turned 30, and to celebrate the milestone, he decided to gift himself a new Bentley.

“I’m turning 30 today and I had to get myself something special that I will always remember,” he said in his post.

He also acknowledged his dealer: “A big shout out to @race1_ for hooking this up for me and making sho its done for my birthday. Officially part of the #Mansoryclub . It’s #BentleyBoys forever.”

And in another post, he wrote:

God is the greatest!!!! The Big 30!!! Still growing, still risking, still selfish , still tryna get it together but I am definitely futher than I thought I would be as a man, a brother , a son, a new father, a partner, a businessman, a friend, a teacher , a learner, a Christian. I’m a mess but I love myself today more than I have ever loved myself. I became a very different person this year and I am enjoying it. Looking forward to more joy, prepared for the challenges. To God be all the Glory. Let’s rock!!!!

