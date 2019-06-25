Cassper Nyovest Explains Why He Did’t Publicly Congratulate Burna Boy

Fans all over the world are still celebrating Burna Boy’s win at the 2019 BET Awards, and some got worried that fellow African star Cassper Nyovest didn’t congratulate the Nigerian singer.

Recall that Burna brought home the award for the Best International Act, beating the likes of Aya Namakura, AKA, Mr. Eazi, and many others. Fans and stars took to social media to celebrate with him, but folks scratched their heads when they didn’t see any message from Cassper Nyovest.

Asked why he was silent, the South African rapper revealed that he chose to send Burna a private message because he believed folks would think he was mocking his arc-rival AKA, who was also nominated for that award.

“I sent him a personal text cause I know my people are petty. They are going to make my tweet about someone else when I was just congratulating my brother Burna,” he tweeted.

See his tweet below:

I sent him a personal text cause i know my people are petty. They are going to make my tweet about someone else when i was just congratulating my brother Burna. https://t.co/dCKbYjcCmZ — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 24, 2019