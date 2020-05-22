Cassper Nyovest Drags AKA for Filth on Twitter and It’s Messy!

Cassper Nyovest read AKA for filth recently on Twitter after the latter cussed out his parents on the app.

Drama started a few days ago when Cassper woke up to tweets from his nemesis talking trash about for no reason. It took only a moment for Cassper to deduce that AKA was stirring beef to promote his song scheduled to drop Friday.

“You got new music dropping and you have to go back to your old tricks. Lol, here’s the lil promo you wanted lil man. Enjoy,” said Cassper in his response, and to folks who said that this beef had become exhausting, he replied: “Y’all ni**as can talk when things are bad for AKA and it’s time to defend him. Where were y’all when AKA was swearing my parents on the TL? You were all on mute! Y’all can all f off actually! All of you!”

He added that he stopped being a bigger person when Supa Mega rapper swore at his parents. “I couldn’t respond then because I was in the middle of signing a big deal as always. Y’all can talk all you want, it wasn’t your parents who were disrespected on the timeline! It was mine! I want all the smoke!”

He then made a serious promise that he’d have the last laugh like he always does. See his tweets below: Yall niggas can talk when things are bad for Aka and its time to defend him. Where were yall when Aka was swearing my parents on the TL? You were all on mute!!! Yall can all fokof actually!!! All of you!!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 20, 2020 Aowa!!!!! Motho a ka ota ke lona!!! Industry ena e tletse metlholo and ha o ka didimala ba nagana gore wa ba tshaba or o sematla!!!! Nna geh !!!! Ke ngwana wa ko Montshiwa ko Dithobane!!! Ha ke tshabe sepe se eseng modimo waka!!! Swaak lona!!!! Ke etsa ntho yaka e feletse!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 20, 2020 This bigger person chat ended when that junkie swore at my Mom and Dad. Couldn't respond then cos I was in the middle of signing a big deal as always. Yall can talk all you want, it wasnt your parents who were disrespected on the timeline!!! It was mine!!! I want all the smoke!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 20, 2020 One thing i can promise you, is that ima have the last laugh like I always do. I hope you keep that energy when it's time to get in the ring and box wena Madrugs @Akaworldwide . O tlo nyela when that day comes saan!!! I promise you!!! Ong tlwaila Ma KK!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 20, 2020

