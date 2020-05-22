Cassper Nyovest Drags AKA for Filth on Twitter and It’s Messy!

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Cassper Nyovest Drags AKA for Filth on Twitter and It’s Messy!

Cassper Nyovest read AKA for filth recently on Twitter after the latter cussed out his parents on the app.

Drama started a few days ago when Cassper woke up to tweets from his nemesis talking trash about for no reason. It took only a moment for Cassper to deduce that AKA was stirring beef to promote his song scheduled to drop Friday.

“You got new music dropping and you have to go back to your old tricks. Lol, here’s the lil promo you wanted lil man. Enjoy,” said Cassper in his response, and to folks who said that this beef had become exhausting, he replied: “Y’all ni**as can talk when things are bad for AKA and it’s time to defend him. Where were y’all when AKA was swearing my parents on the TL? You were all on mute! Y’all can all f off actually! All of you!”

He added that he stopped being a bigger person when Supa Mega rapper swore at his parents. “I couldn’t respond then because I was in the middle of signing a big deal as always. Y’all can talk all you want, it wasn’t your parents who were disrespected on the timeline! It was mine! I want all the smoke!”

He then made a serious promise that he’d have the last laugh like he always does.

See his tweets below:

,

Related Posts

MI Abaga Replies Folks Who Are Talking About Naeto C: “He Won’t Even Notice”

May 22, 2020

AKA Brags as His New Singles Dominate the Trend List, Calls Rivals ‘Clowns’

May 22, 2020

Khafi Kareem Shares Tips On How to Get Into the Big Brother Naija House

May 22, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *