Cassie Shows Off Her Stunning 7-Month Postpartum Body

Cassie snapped back real quick and we hardly can remember that she only welcomed her daughter with Alex Fine only 7 months ago.

The singer-actress took to her Instagram to show off what she now looks like, with her caption in which she talked about her journey,

“I’m very proud of myself. The female body is truly an amazing thing,” she said, adding, “I didn’t rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to, I struggled with it for some months.”

She continued, “I stopped putting so much pressure and stress on myself and with less stress and healthier habit, this is me today, 7 months postpartum.”

She said a lot more.

Check her out!

