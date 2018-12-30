Cassie Shades Ex Diddy with Photo of Her Kissing Another Man

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has had a rough 2018 on a personal front, and there’s no sign it’s letting up as a new year approaches.

On Friday, the 49-year-old rap mogul posted an alluring bathtub photo of his on-and-off girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

But the next day, the 32-year-old singer and model made her own post featuring a photo of her kissing another man.

In Diddy’s black and white Instagram story, Cassie is seen luxuriating in a bubble bath with a beaming smile and her hair coyly draped over one eye.

He then captioned the photo, ‘I (heart) @cassie.’

The next day, Cassie posted what at first seemed like a heartwarming expression of love and gratitude.

The top of the photo frame showed the singer hugging her mother with an unidentified man present.

‘I love you mommy,’ Cassie wrote in the caption.

But the bottom part of the frame featured another photo — this one with Cassie passionately kissing the same man.

Diddy and his protégée had dated from 2007 up until October of this year when they reportedly had an amicable split and remained friends afterward.

Then, in November, tragedy struck when the producer’s former girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, Kim Porter, died suddenly.

The cause of death is unknown, though she had been suffering from flu-like symptoms for weeks

Cassie reportedly made herself available to her ex to help assuage his devastation, but her new photo has surely put the kibosh on any new romance between the former lovers.