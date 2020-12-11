Cassie Reveals She’s Expecting Second Baby With Husband Alex Fine

Congratulations to Cassie and her husband Alex Fine!

The actress-singer took to her Instagram yesterday to announce that they are expecting baby no. 2, and this comes just four days after she celebrated their daughter Frankie’s first birthday.

“Can’t wait to meet you,” she captioned the baby bump photos, and her husband replied: “Wow wow wow wow what are you doing?? You trying to have three.”

Alex also shared a video of her ultrasound, saying, “Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter. So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife.”

Check them out below:

