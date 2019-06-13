Cassie Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Girl With Boyfriend Alex Fine

Cassie has confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine.

The singer, 32, announced this on Instagram Wednesday, revealing she is expecting a baby girl. “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever,” Cassie captioned a slideshow of photos of herself and Fine.

Fine also shared a heartfelt letter he wrote to his partner and their unborn child. “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” he wrote alongside a photo, which shows him kissing Cassie on the cheek.

“I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable,” Fine continued. “I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan.”

“I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry,” he continued.

And he said a lot more.

See his posts below:

The happy baby news comes 8 months after Cassie split from Sean “Diddy” Combs. The pair dated for 11 years.