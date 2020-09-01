Cassie Reveals She Celebrated First Wedding Anniversary with a Family Roadtrip

It’s so obvious that the love of Alex Fine looks good on Cassie.

The singer and her fitness trainer husband who celebrated their first year wedding anniversary a few days ago, took a roadtrip with their daughter, Frankie to mark the milestone.

Cassie took to her Instagram page to share photos from their trip, revealing it was Frankie’s first overnight stay away from home.

She also noted that this is a tradition she would love her family to keep up with if they could work around a safe way to travel.

The singer expressed her gratitude to everyone for the love shown to her family and stated that she doesn’t need much as everything she does need, she has already.

