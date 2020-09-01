Cassie Reveals She Celebrated First Wedding Anniversary with a Family Roadtrip

It’s so obvious that the love of Alex Fine looks good on Cassie.
The singer and her fitness trainer husband who celebrated their first year wedding anniversary a few days ago, took a roadtrip with their daughter, Frankie to mark the milestone.
Cassie took to her Instagram page to share photos from their trip, revealing it was Frankie’s first overnight stay away from home.
She also noted that this is a tradition she would love her family to keep up with if they could work around a safe way to travel.
The singer expressed her gratitude to everyone for the love shown to her family and stated that she doesn’t need much as everything she does need, she has already.
I can’t explain the amount of unconditional love and adoration that I have for my family. I wake up everyday so thankful and happy to have my own. I will never take it for granted and will always feel honored to be able to experience this kind of love. Slowing down and simply enjoying each other has been a motto for us. We don’t need a lot, everything we need is right here. We finally took a much needed road trip for our 1 year anniversary. It was Frankie’s first overnight stay away from our home and she loved it. I enjoyed every moment of it. We decided that despite the times, if we can create a safe way to travel, we’re going to do it more often and take in all of the goodness that comes with it. More adventures to come… ♥️ The Fine’s 👙🏡🌵🏓🌳⛰