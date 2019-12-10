Cassie Gives Birth to Her First Child With Alex Fine

Congratulations to Cassie and her husband Alex Fine!

TMZ is reporting that the singer has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, and they have nammed their newborn Frankie Fine.

The outlet adds that the baby was born in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 6 and weighed in at 8 lbs., 4 oz. And this comes five months after the parents revealed their pregnancy news to the world. “We couldn’t be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives,” Cassie and Alex told E! News in a joint statement in June. “We are so blessed.”

Alex also posted a letter to his daughter prior to her arrival, writing that he’ll show his baby girl “the greatest love and affection now and forever.”

“I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable,” he continued. “I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school play.”

Congratulations to them!