Cassie and Alex Fine Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Cassie and Alex Fine are celebrating their first year wedding anniversary together.

The couple who had a whirlwind romance after the pair met while Fine was a personal trainer with music executive, Diddy’s family, tied the knot on August 28, 2019.

The parents to daughter, Frankie, took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate their love and one year of marital bliss.

Cassie shared a video from their wedding ceremony and captioned it;

“One year ago today I got married to my best friend….It’s hard to believe that a year has gone by already. It feels like a minute but it also feels like I’ve known you forever. I lov you beyond what my wildest dreams could have even measured. You and Frankie are my world! I can’t wait for this day every year!”

Alex Fine also shared series of pictures of himself and his wife from their wedding ceremony as he lovingly described the one year journey with Cassie.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

