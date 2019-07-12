Cash Splash for Eagles! Dangote, Otedola Promise $75K per Goal

Nigerian billionaires, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, have promised the Super Eagles $75,000 for every goal scored in their remaining games at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Africa’s richest man Dangote has promised $50,000 per goal, while Otedola pledged the sum of $25,000 for each goal scored by the Eagles.

This comes after Aiteo group, one of the official sponsors of the senior men national team gave the Eagles $75,000 for the three goals scored in their epic 3-2 victory over Cameroon in the Round of 16.

Hosea Wells Okunbo, a businessman, also pledged the sum of $20,000 per player, while Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, rewarded the team with $5,000 per player after their strong run so far at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Gernot Rohr’s men defeated Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2-1 to qualify for the semifinals on Wednesday night at a packed and rocking Cairo International stadium.

The Super Eagles will take on Algeria in the semifinal on Sunday, after the Fennec Foxes edged Cote D’Ivoire 4-3 on penalties in their semi final clash on Thursday.

A sports-loving billionaire, Femi Otedola recently donated $50,000 to Christian Chukwu, former Super Eagles coach in need of medical treatment abroad.