CAS Confirms Esperance as Caf Champions League Winners

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed Esperance as winners of 2019 CAF Champions League after it ruled no replay in the final.

An Emergency Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had ordered to have a replay of the controversial second-leg final clash between the Tunisian outfit and Wydad Casablanca.

The matter was then referred by both clubs to the CAS who overruled CAF’s decision to replay the final on Tuesday, insisting that the Tunisian club are the rightful champions of Africa for 2019.

Neither Caf nor Wydad Casablanca has reacted to the ruling by CAS.

More to follow…

