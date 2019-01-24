Carrie Underwood Welcomes Baby Son & Shares Pics: ‘Our Hearts Are Full’

Congratulations to Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher!

The singer welcomed her newborn son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, this week and took to her Twitter to share the exciting news alongside three photographs of her new baby with her family.

According to Underwood, Baby Jacob was born in the “wee hours of the morning” on Monday, and the family is tired and happy for the adorable addition.

“His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good,” she wrote.

The first picture shows her husband holding his new son, and in the second, the proud mom cradles the newborn to her chest. The third post is of big brother Isaiah Michael Fisher holding his new sibling.

See the tweet below:

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019