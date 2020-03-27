Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, to Perform ACM Awards From Home

THR is reporting that the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions has announced the star-studded performance lineup for ACM Presents: Our Country.

The show reportedly will air during the time slot previously scheduled for the Academy of Country Music Awards, which have been postponed to Sept. 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-hour special will include intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances amid the coronavirus crisis, plus clips from ACM’s 55-year history.

10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers, who died Friday night at the age of 81, will be honoured on the show which is now slated to air April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and on CBS All Access.