Caroline Hutchings Responds to Oritsefemi, Hints Domestic Violence as Reason for Marriage Break Up

Caroline Hutchings has responded to Oritsefemi who cussed her out on social media and accused her of being a factor in his current marriage crisis with wife, Nabila Fash.

The actress and mother of three took to her Instagram page to share her side of things, hinting that domestic violence played a role in the current crisis rocking Oritsefemi’s marriage.

Caroline Hutchings noted that she’s not one to interfere in people’s marriages but if her advice is sought, she would give it without prejudice.

She went further to say that in marriage, she could tolerate cheating and a number of other things but domestic violence is that line that must never be crossed.

Hutchings also disclosed that if providing a safe place for her friend to heal before heading back home makes her evil, then she welcomes the tag.

She accused the ‘Double Wahala’ crooner of disrespecting his wife of over three years on social media and stated that his apology must be louder than his disrespect if it was to be accepted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

