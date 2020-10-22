Caroline Hutchings Blasts Defence Spokesperson Over Claims that #LekkiMassacre Videos are Photoshopped

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Caroline Hutchings Blasts Defence Spokesperson Over Claims that #LekkiMassacre Videos are Photoshopped

Caroline Hutchings has taken to Instagram to blast Defence Spokesperson, Maj. Gen. John Eneche over claims that videos from the #LekkiMassacre were Photoshopped.

The Director of Information for the Nigerian Defence Headquarters had during a press conference, spoken on the shooting at the Lekki Toll gate which was alleged to be carried out by soldiers.

He described the reports as mere allegations and the claims untrue.

Infuriated with his dismissal of the events on Tuesday, Caroline Hutchings had called the military man a liar and a clown and advised that going forward, he does a better job of lying.

She wrote;

“You are clown. If you want to lie, lie well.. do you know what photoshop means you pathological liar. You heartless creatures that don’t care about the masses..you ACN fool a few but can’t fool all. You can’t even pronounce Photoshop well..look at him stuttering..”

, ,

Related Posts

‘Remove Military from the Roads So I Can Go Bury My Child’, Bereaved Ada Ameh to Government

October 22, 2020

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Says “Nigeria is Murdering its Citizens” in New NYT Article

October 22, 2020
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Shares First Photo of her Son in Heartwarming Instagram Post

October 22, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply