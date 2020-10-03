Carol Maraj Confirms Birth of Nicki Minaj’s Child

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Carol Maraj Confirms Birth of Nicki Minaj’s Child

Carol Maraj has confirmed that her daughter, Nicki Minaj has indeed welcomed a baby with husband, Kenneth Petty.

The newest grandmother in town made the announcement via her Instagram page lending credence to the news that broke on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Though Nicki Minaj and her management are yet to release an official statement confirming the news, Carol took to her Instagram page to share a drawing of Nicki with a baby in her arms and captioned it;

“Thank you Lord for blessing my daughter @nickiminaj with a beautiful bundle of joy! You have always been a Blessing to to myself and your family and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God.

“Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from HIm. Psalm 127:3 #glamma let us rejoice!!!”

