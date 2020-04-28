Carmen Electra Talks About Her Wild Romp With Dennis Rodman

Carmen Electra has spoken up about her relationship with Dennis Rodman.

In case you missed it: the highlight of this week’s installments of The Last Dance was Dennis Rodman’s mid-season vacation to Las Vegas, and his companion on this vacation was his girlfriend at the time, Carmen Electra, and she appeared in the documentary to speak about their time together.

As if that was all: the model sat down for a chat with The Los Angeles Times, in which she said that the vacation was not the craziest things she and Rodman did together.

She said:

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me. He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place—in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court. … To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”

Complex adds this about that Vegas vacation:

Rodman and Electra’s relationship impacted his teammates as well. When Rodman disappeared in Vegas, the Bulls and Jackson sent Michael Jordan to find him. When Jordan arrived at Rodman’s room, Dennis told Carmen Electra to hide in the closet so that MJ wouldn’t see her naked. Yet, other members of the Bulls organization didn’t get this courtesy.

