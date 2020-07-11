Carmelo Anthony Praises Lala Anthony as They Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Carmelo Anthony and Lala Anthony are celebrating their tenth year wedding anniversary.

Basketballer, Carmelo took to Instagram to heap Praises on his wife for sticking through the decade with him. The couple who share a son together have been together for fifteen years and married for ten.

Recall that last year, Carmelo was pictured with another woman on Lala’s birthday. He denied there was anything to the picture despite people’s conclusion that he was cheating. He is also believed to have fathered a daughter with another woman outside his marriage.

All these didn’t break up the marriage as the ‘Power’ actress forgave her husband and stuck by his side.

In his sweet post to his wife, Anthony wrote;

“Real love is knowing your weaknesses and not taking advantage of them. Knowing your flaws and accepting who they are. When love is real, it finds a way. Love is not a feeling; it’s not words. It’s an action that One decides to take. Happy 10Yr ANNIVERSARY My Luv @lala”

