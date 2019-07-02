Cardi B’s Request to Trademark ‘Okurr’ Has Just Been Denied

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has denied Cardi B‘s request to trademark her popular catchphrase, ‘Okurr’, on the grounds that it is too commonplace for a trademark to be warranted.

According to CNN, the rapper filed the trademark application in March, in hopes of printing the expression on her merchandise, including T-shirts, clothing, footwear, and hats. The trademarks were filed for “Okurrr” with both two and three R’s, the former of which was taken as a precaution.

However, on the application, the government office wrote that “okurrr” is a “commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment.”

The office further added that the origins of the phrase stems from the drag community, deeming it “commonly used in the drag community and by celebrities as an alternate way of saying ‘OK’ or ‘something that is said to affirm when someone is being put in their place.'”

This comes after the Blast noted that many other celebrities including the Kardashians had used the phrase long before Cardi applied for the trademark, which the USPTO used as justification for denying her claim.