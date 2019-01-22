Cardi B’s Recent Government Shutdown Rant is Now a Hit Song

Cardi B has inspired yet another hit song.

Recall that the rapper recently dragged President Trump for filth over the ongoing government shutdown and for ordering thousands of government workers to return to their jobs, despite the fact that they still won’t get paid.

You can read all about her epic rant here.

Now, the Gregory Brothers — a.k.a. Evan, Andrew, Michael, and Sarah, have teamed up to produced the song titled, “Yeah B— / Nah B—,” a remix of Cardi B’s rant.

“So excited for our first co-write with @iamcardib,” The Gregory Brothers tweeted.

And everyone is falling in love with the remix already.

Listen below:

