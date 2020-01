Cardi B has set a new record!

On Monday, her debut album Invasion of Privacy became the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper in Billboard 200 history, a mark previously held by 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Chart Data reports.

Celebrating this news, she wrote:

“Thank you everybody ! Hopefully by the time I put my second album out IOP still charting. It will be dope to have two albums charting at the same time ! Ugh THE PRESSURE ! Thank you for the love.”